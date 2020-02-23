Nectarine queen dream cake
It’s a two in one special this week, prolonging the magic of nectarines for a little longer by making a sensational cake and sensationally easy nectarine jam. This jam is delicious on scones, English muffins or hot buttery toast. It also works its magic atop blue cheese on crackers.
However, today I’m using the jam as part of a topping of what I’m thinking is a pretty spectacular cake. I’m helping you out here friends with this classic olive oil cake (always trying to get more extra virgin olive oil into your diets!), topping it with the nectarine jam and fluffy meringue. This is my version of a “pimped up” Louise Cake crossed with a Queen of Puddings.
Cake
|3
|Large eggs
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|⅓ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|⅓ cup
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1½ cups
|All-purpose flour
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2
|Egg whites
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|Nectarine jam
|1 handful
|Edible flowers, for decoration
Nectarine jam
|4 cups
|Chopped nectarines, (1kg), do not peel
|2 cups
|Sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Brandy
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Spray a 21 cm round cake pan with baking spray and line the bottom of pan with baking paper.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat eggs and sugar at high speed for until the sugar is dissolved (3 mins). Add oil in a slow, steady stream, beating until combined. Add milk, beating until combined (2 mins). Reduce mixer speed to low speed and beat in vanilla extract.
- Gradually add flour, baking powder and salt to egg mixture, beating until combined, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Pour batter into prepared pan and place cake in the oven.
- Bake for 30 to 33 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. While the cake is cooking, prepare the meringue.
- Whisk the egg whites using an electric hand whisk on full speed until stiff peaks form when the whisk is removed. Add the remaining ¾ cup of caster sugar a teaspoon at a time, still whisking on maximum speed until the mixture is stiff and shiny.
- Remove the cake from the oven, spread with nectarine jam, and top with the meringue.
- Reduce the oven heat to 120C and return the cake to the oven for a further 20 minutes.
- Decorate the cake with edible flowers.
