It’s a two in one special this week, prolonging the magic of nectarines for a little longer by making a sensational cake and sensationally easy nectarine jam. This jam is delicious on scones, English muffins or hot buttery toast. It also works its magic atop blue cheese on crackers.

However, today I’m using the jam as part of a topping of what I’m thinking is a pretty spectacular cake. I’m helping you out here friends with this classic olive oil cake (always trying to get more extra virgin olive oil into your diets!), topping it with the nectarine jam and fluffy meringue. This is my version of a “pimped up” Louise Cake crossed with a Queen of Puddings.