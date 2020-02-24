Home
>
Recipes
>
Chicken shish with couscous and yoghurt
Chicken shish with couscous and yoghurt
( SERVES 4 )
Soak the kebab sticks in water for 30 minutes while the chicken marinates to prevent them from burning. Keep the couscous simple with fresh tomatoes or add an array of vegetables to complete the meal. Alternatively, serve with a side salad and warm pita pockets.
Marinade
Couscous
To serve
+ Add to shopping list
Directions
Place the oil, cumin, coriander, paprika, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper in a medium bowl, combining well. Add the chopped chicken and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.
Place the couscous in a bowl and pour over the chicken stock. Cover and let it sit for 10 minutes. Fluff couscous with a fork and fold through the tomatoes and herbs.
Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the kebabs for 5 minutes each side until cooked through.
Serve on top of the salad with a side of hummus and yoghurt.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18438/Chicken-shish-with-couscous-and-yoghurt/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Tell a friend...
Seen something you really like? Use the form below to send your friend(s) an email message and link to this item.
Thank you, your message has been sent.
Comments
Join the conversation