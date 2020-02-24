Wheat flour blueberry scones
( MAKES 8 )
Turn out great scones by working quickly with the dough and using your magical light touch.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Wholemeal flour
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|4 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 pinch
|Salt
|75 g
|Cold butter, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Raw sugar, plus 1 tablespoon for sprinkling
|150 ml
|Full cream milk
|1
|Large egg
|125 g
|Blueberries
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Lightly grease and flour a baking tray.
- Place the wheat flour in a large bowl. Sift in the plain flour, baking powder and salt.
- Rub in the butter, shaking the bowl once or twice, to bring any larger pieces to the surface. Stir in the sugar, then make a well in the centre.
- Whisk together the milk and egg. Reserve about 2 tablespoons for glazing.
- Pour in the milk and egg mixture and add the blueberries. Quickly stir with a knife to form a ball of dough. Place on the prepared tray, then use your hands to press the dough into a round. If the dough is a little sticky, then flour your hands. Keep the dough at least 2.5cm thick.
- Brush with the reserved milk and egg glaze and sprinkle with sugar. Using a floured sharp knife, cut into 8 wedges and pull the wedges slightly apart to leave room for the scones to rise.
- Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden.
- Best eaten warm spread with butter mixed with a little finely grated lemon zest for added flavour.
