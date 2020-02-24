Bok choy slaw
( SERVES 4 )
Shanghai bok choy is delicious stir-fried but also makes a refreshing salad.
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|¼ cup
|Canola oil
|¼ cup
|Rice wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Grated root ginger
|2 tsp
|Brown sugar
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
Slaw
Directions
- Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing and place aside.
- Halve the bok choy lengthwise and rinse under cold water. Thinly slice.
- Place in a bowl with the red cabbage. Sprinkle the apple with the lemon juice and add to the bowl with the spring onion and coriander. Toss carefully. Sprinkle with the peanuts. Add the dressing just before serving.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18435/Bok-choy-slaw/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation