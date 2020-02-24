Spiralised beetroot salad
( SERVES 4 )
During the spiralising, wear rubber gloves to prevent colouring your hands crimson.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Medium red beetroot, (raw)
|2 Tbsp
|Cider vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|2 tsp
|Soy sauce
|2 tsp
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Grated root ginger
|1 tsp
|Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- Trim the beetroot and peel. Feed through a spiraliser. Alternatively, thickly shred using a cheese grater. Place in a bowl.
- Combine the vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, root ginger and lemon juice. Add to the beetroot the toss to coat well. Season. Add the parsley just before serving.
