Cherry tomatoes are like nature’s sweets - brilliant for lunchboxes, snacks and salads. Here, however, they become little flavour bombs in a hot and slightly sour curry. I buy and use flat ‘bricks’ of tamarind paste (available from supermarkets and Asian grocers) rather than tamarind puree because it lasts forever in the fridge and doesn’t contain any ‘extra’ ingredients to preserve it. However, tamarind purée can be easier to find.