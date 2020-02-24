Cherry tomato and tamarind curry
( SERVES 4 )
Cherry tomatoes are like nature’s sweets - brilliant for lunchboxes, snacks and salads. Here, however, they become little flavour bombs in a hot and slightly sour curry. I buy and use flat ‘bricks’ of tamarind paste (available from supermarkets and Asian grocers) rather than tamarind puree because it lasts forever in the fridge and doesn’t contain any ‘extra’ ingredients to preserve it. However, tamarind purée can be easier to find.
Ingredients
Directions
- Using a blender or food processor, whiz the onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and coriander stalks to a puree (alternatively, chop finely by hand).
- Heat the olive oil in a heavy pan set over medium heat. Add onion mixture, plus a generous pinch of salt. Fry gently for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the spices and cook for another three minutes, stirring frequently. Add the sugar, tinned tomatoes, coconut milk and tamarind. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add half the cherry tomatoes and simmer for another 5 minutes, then add the remainder and cook for another 5-10 minutes, until the first batch of tomatoes have nearly collapsed.
- Taste for seasoning - it may need more salt - then serve with rice or flatbreads and a generous pile of fresh coriander leaves.
