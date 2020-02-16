Bruschetta with ricotta cheese and parsley spread
( SERVES 6 )
How amazing and delicious do these look? Don’t you think if things look super enticing and interesting that you want to eat them even more? You know the saying - we eat with our eyes! These topping combos for the toasts I’ve put together here are banging with flavor. A simple and easy yet great idea for lazy lunches al fresco or to serve with drinks in the late afternoon.
Bruschetta
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|6 slices
|Ciabatta bread
|1
|Garlic clove, cut in half
Ricotta cheese and parsley spread
|1¼ cups
|Ricotta cheese
|100 g
|Cream cheese
|¼ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|3 Tbsp
|Milk
|¼ tsp
|Black pepper
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|½ Tbsp
|grated lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Finely chopped parsley
Topping combos
Directions
- Drizzle ½ tablespoon of the olive oil over each slice of ciabatta. Barbecue bread on both sides until crispy and starting to char on one side. Remove and rub charred sides with the cut surface of the garlic.
- To make the spread, combine all ingredients except lemon zest and parsley in a food processor, then process until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and stir in lemon zest and parsley. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days before serving.
- Now you are ready to spread a tablespoon of spread on the bruschetta and load on the topping combos.
