Noodles with duck and mango
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2
|Duck breasts
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and black pepper
|250 g
|Green tea noodles
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil
|2
|Lebanese cucumber, cut into thin strips
|2 small
|Zucchini, cut into strips using a vege peeler
|2 handfuls
|Mung bean sprouts, tails picked
|1 medium
|Mango, peeled and sliced
|1 piece
|Fresh ginger
|1
|Lemon
Directions
- Dry the duck breasts using kitchen paper. Score the skin in a criss-cross pattern and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Place skin-side-down, in a cold frying pan. Place the pan over the heat and gently cook for 10-12 minutes until the skin is crisp and golden. Turn and cook the other side of each for 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and rest duck meat for 10 minutes. Slice each duck breast into thin slices.
- Meanwhile, cook the noodles in rapid boiling water for 5-6 minutes, according to the packet instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain again then drizzle with a little oil to prevent sticking.
- In a bowl combine the cucumber, zucchini and sprouts and lightly season.
- Divide the noodles between 4 noodle bowls then top with the vegetables. Arrange the duck slices on top along with the mango. Finely grate over a little fresh ginger then squeeze over a little lemon juice and drizzle with extra oil.
Tips
- Speed up this recipe by buying pre-cooked Peking duck from your local New World.
- Top each bowl with a sprinkling of coriander leaves, mint or basil.
- You could dress this salad with a little of the dressing used in the watermelon and salmon recipe.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18428/Noodles-with-duck-and-mango/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation