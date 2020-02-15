Dry the duck breasts using kitchen paper. Score the skin

in a

criss-cross

pattern and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Place skin-side-down, in a cold frying pan. Place the pan over the heat and gently cook for 10

-12

minutes until the skin is crisp and golden. Turn and cook the other side of each for 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and rest duck meat for 10 minutes.

Slice each duck breast into thin slices.