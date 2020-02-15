Make the vinaigrette, firstly finely grated the zest of the lemon and set aside. Juice half of the lemon and place in a clean jar along with the mustard and honey . Season and cover with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Set aside.

Place the chicken breasts on a chopping board. Using a large sharp knife, cut through each breast horizontally and open out (as if you were reading a book). Cover the open ed -out chicken with baking paper or similar. Using a heavy saucepan, pound the chicken until it’s about 5mm thick. The thicker end of the breast will need a little more pounding than the thinner end.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large frying pan and, when hot, add the chicken and cook for 2 -3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Transfer to 4 serving plates.

Meanwhile, heat a barbecue grill or char grill until hot. Place on the pineapple slices and grill, turning once, until dark grill lines appear and the pineapple caramelis es . Remove and place on the chicken. A frying pan can also be used to caramelise the pineapple.

Wipe out the frying pan with kitchen paper , add the remaining oil and garlic. When hot, drop in the blanched beans and stir-fry until hot and coated in the garlic oil. Toss through the reserved lemon zest. Divide between each plate.