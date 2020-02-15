Chicken, pineapple and stir-fried green beans
( SERVES 4 )
Lemon vinaigrette
|1
|Lemon
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 tsp
|Honey
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and black pepper
Chicken
|4
|Boneless skinless chicken breasts
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4 slices
|Pineapples, skin and hard core removed
|350 g
|Fresh green beans, trimmed and blanched
|1 small handful
|Chopped fresh herbs
Directions
- Make the vinaigrette, firstly finely grated the zest of the lemon and set aside. Juice half of the lemon and place in a clean jar along with the mustard and honey. Season and cover with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Set aside.
- Place the chicken breasts on a chopping board. Using a large sharp knife, cut through each breast horizontally and open out (as if you were reading a book). Cover the opened-out chicken with baking paper or similar. Using a heavy saucepan, pound the chicken until it’s about 5mm thick. The thicker end of the breast will need a little more pounding than the thinner end.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large frying pan and, when hot, add the chicken and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Transfer to 4 serving plates.
- Meanwhile, heat a barbecue grill or char grill until hot. Place on the pineapple slices and grill, turning once, until dark grill lines appear and the pineapple caramelises. Remove and place on the chicken. A frying pan can also be used to caramelise the pineapple.
- Wipe out the frying pan with kitchen paper, add the remaining oil and garlic. When hot, drop in the blanched beans and stir-fry until hot and coated in the garlic oil. Toss through the reserved lemon zest. Divide between each plate.
- To serve, drizzle enough dressing over the pineapple and chicken to moisten.
Tips:
- Speed up this recipe by buying already prepared chicken schnitzel.
- Both the pineapple and chicken can be cooked on a barbecue.
- A green leaf salad on the side would be a great accompaniment to this meal.
