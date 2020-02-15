Watermelon and cherry tomato salad with fresh salmon
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Water
|¼ cup
|Fish sauce
|¼
|Rice vinegar
|3 Tbsp
|Sugar
|1 clove
|Crushed garlic
|1
|Chopped red chilli
|3 Tbsp
|fresh lemon juice
|¼
|Watermelon
|250 g
|Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
|1 dash
|Olive oil
|4 pieces
|Boneless salmon fillets
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|1 large handful
|Fresh herbs
|2 Tbsp
|Toasted pumpkin seeds
Directions
- To make the dressing, place the water, fish sauce, vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan over low heat. Allow the sugar to dissolve, increase the heat and bring to boiling point. Remove and allow to cool. Add the garlic, chilli and lime or lemon juice. Pour into a clean jar, cover with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate. Use within 5 days.
- Remove as many seeds as you can and the rind from the watermelon and cut flesh into small pieces Place in a bowl and add the tomatoes.
- Heat a large frying pan until very hot. Rub the salmon with a little oil and season. Place in the frying pan skin-side-down and cook until the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes. Turn over and cook flesh-side until lightly golden, about 1 minute. Transfer to dinner plates straightaway as salmon continues to cook once removed from the pan.
- Drizzle a little dressing over each piece of salmon and serve extra in a small bowl. Place some of the watermelon salad alongside the salmon and top with fresh herbs and the seeds. A green salad will complete the meal.
Tips:
- Fresh herbs add great flavour to this salad – think mint, basil, Thai basil and/or Vietnamese mint.
- Finely grate the zest of your citrus before juicing and use to sprinkle over the finished dish.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18426/Watermelon-and-cherry-tomato-salad-with-fresh-salmon/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation