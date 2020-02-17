Chicken pot pies
( SERVES 4 )
Great for stretching cooked chicken leftovers. For extra gloss, the pastry can be brushed with milk or beaten egg before cooking.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Medium onion, diced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Green capsicum, large, seeded and diced
|1
|Large carrot, diced
|1 tsp
|Italian dried herbs
|2 Tbsp
|Plain flour
|1 cup
|Chicken stock
|½ cup
|Cream
|1 cup
|Peas
|2 cups
|Cooked chicken, shredded
|1 sheet
|Ready-rolled puff pastry
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Sauté the onion, until softened. Add the garlic, capsicum and carrot and sauté for about 4 minutes. Stir in the herbs and flour. Gradually add the chicken stock and cream, stirring until thick. Add the chicken and peas.
- Divide the mixture evenly between four 1-cup ramekins.
- Cut the pastry into 1.5cm strips. Criss-cross them over the top of each ramekin. Bake for about 20 minutes until hot and the pastry is golden.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18420/Chicken-pot-pies/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation