Heat the oven to 160C. Line a 23cm x 30cm (or thereabouts) slice tin with baking paper.

Crush the biscuits (to give you biscuit crumbs) and combine with the melted butter. Place in the prepared tin and press down evenly using the back of a spoon.

As evenly as you can, s prinkle over the dried fruit, the chocolate, the almonds and the coconut . Drizzle over the condensed milk , again as evenly as possible.