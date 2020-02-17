Dreamy fruit and chocolate slice
( MAKES 40-45 pieces )
A decadent slice that is best kept in the fridge and eaten as a sweet treat. Being able to cut into small pieces makes it perfect for sharing too.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C. Line a 23cm x 30cm (or thereabouts) slice tin with baking paper.
- Crush the biscuits (to give you biscuit crumbs) and combine with the melted butter. Place in the prepared tin and press down evenly using the back of a spoon.
- As evenly as you can, sprinkle over the dried fruit, the chocolate, the almonds and the coconut. Drizzle over the condensed milk, again as evenly as possible.
- Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes until golden on top. Allow to cool in the tin before slicing into squares. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18419/Dreamy-fruit-and-chocolate-slice/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
