Mediterranean antipasto bowl with spicy citrus dressing
( SERVES 3 )
Give this easy Mediterranean inspired bowl recipe a go; it’s great for an al fresco lunch or pop into takeaway containers for lunches on the go for your family.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|9 slices
|Chorizo sausages
|1 clove
|Garlic, peeled and finely grated
|9
|Prawn cutlets, shells removed
|300 g
|Haloumi
|120 g
|Leafy greens, (3 cups)
|¼ cup
|Fresh basil
|1
|Artichoke, heart and stem, cut into thirds
|6
|Olives
|1 Tbsp
|Capers
|1
|Nectarine, sliced
|3 Tbsp
|Almonds, smoked or roasted
|9
|Cherry tomatoes, or 9 wedges semi-dried tomatoes
Spicy citrus dressing
|1 tsp
|Tabasco sauce, (or your favourite hot sauce)
|1½ Tbsp
|White balsamic vinegar
|1 tsp
|Orange zest, grated
|1 tsp
|Lime zest
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, then set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a sauté pan until hot, then slowly fry chorizo slices over a medium heat until crispy. Remove chorizo from pan and set aside to cool (the oil remaining in the sauté pan will now be flavoured from the chorizo). Add garlic and prawns to pan and sauté over a medium heat until prawns are pink and translucent when cut into. Set prawns aside, along with the oil from the pan.
- Cut haloumi in 1cm-thick slices. Dry-fry haloumi in a non-stick pan for 1-2 minutes until starting to crisp up and turn golden. Turn and cook on other side for 1 minute, then set aside.
- Divide remaining ingredients between 3 serving bowls. Divide prawns, chorizo and haloumi between the bowls. Drizzle over the dressing (save extra dressing for later use, it keeps in the refrigerator for up to seven days) and serve immediately.
