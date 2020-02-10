Coeur à la crèmes with crushed berry coulis
( SERVES 6 )
This classic French dessert is a no-brainer to make - all you need to do is stir a few things together and chill. Proper coeur à la crème moulds are heart-shaped ceramic moulds with drainage holes - you can improvise by piercing holes in well-washed plastic containers (like yoghurt pots or similar). Alternatively, make one large ‘coeur’ by using a sieve or colander suspended over a bowl.
Coeur à la crèmes
|250 g
|Ricotta
|250 g
|Cream cheese
|⅓ cup
|Icing sugar, sifted
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|½ tsp
|Vanilla extract, or paste
|1 cup
|Cream
For the crushed berry coulis
Directions
- Line six coeur à la crème moulds (or equivalents), or one large sieve, with paper towels. Set on a tray (or above a bowl, if using a sieve) and set aside.
- Put the ricotta, cream cheese, icing sugar, lemon zest and vanilla in a bowl. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, beat until smooth. Slowly stir in the cream, mixing until amalgamated. Divide the mixture between the moulds and smooth the top. Cover loosely and put in the fridge for at least four hours, or preferably overnight.
- To make the berry coulis, put the berries, icing sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl. Mash together to form a loose sauce.
- To serve, invert the coeur à la crèmes onto dessert plates or a large platter and gently lift off moulds. Pour the sauce around them and serve immediately.
