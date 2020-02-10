This classic French dessert is a no-brainer to make - all you need to do is stir a few things together and chill. Proper coeur à la crème moulds are heart-shaped ceramic moulds with drainage holes - you can improvise by piercing holes in well-washed plastic containers (like yoghurt pots or similar). Alternatively, make one large ‘coeur’ by using a sieve or colander suspended over a bowl.