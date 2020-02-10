Quick chocolate mousse with salted popcorn
A dash of brandy could be added to the caramel sauce. This yummy dessert can be prepared a day ahead.
Ingredients
|50 g
|Dark chocolate, (72% cocoa), chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
|100 ml
|Cream
|½ cup
|Salted popcorn
|2½ Tbsp
|Caramel sauce
Directions
- Melt the chocolate in a bowl in the microwave or over simmering water. Stir in the milk. Cool.
- Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Fold into the cooled chocolate mixture. Spoon into two serving bowls or glasses. Chill until set, about 30 minutes. Serve topped with the popcorn and drizzled with the caramel sauce.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18406/Quick-chocolate-mousse-with-salted-popcorn/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
