Crusted salmon with dill sauce
( SERVES 2 )
A simple, lower-fat bake. Remove the pin bones with tweezers. Great served with boiled new potatoes and a crisp salad.
Ingredients
Crust
|¼ cup
|Panko breadcrumbs
|¼ cup
|Parsley, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Thyme leaves
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
Dill sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Greek-style plain yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Dill, finely chopped
|1½ tsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 220°C. Line a roasting pan with baking paper.
- Place the salmon — skin-side down— on the baking paper and season. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the salmon is just cooked.
- Meanwhile, combine the crust ingredients in a bowl. Combine the sauce ingredients in another bowl.
- Remove the salmon from the oven. Turn the oven to grill. Pat the crust over the salmon. Grill for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned.
- Serve with the sauce.
