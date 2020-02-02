I know you’re probably thinking, why would I want to cook a casserole in the middle of summer? Well, sometimes when it’s one BBQ after another, a make-ahead meal like a casserole is a welcome change. The flavours in this casserole certainly pack a punch - the lamb is simply delicious and melts in your mouth. The butter beans combined with the zingy lemon and mint notes lift the lamb casserole, making the combination of the two dishes just awesome.