Vegetarian sausage rolls
( MAKES 16 )
These can be frozen but will keep in the fridge for several days. Serve with a tomato or fruit sauce.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Pumpkin, peeled, seeded and chopped
|1
|Onion, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|250 g
|Brown mushrooms, diced
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 tsp
|Dried Italian herbs
|1 tsp
|Salt and pepper
|¼ cup
|Water
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|2 sheets
|Puff pastry
Directions
- Cover and microwave the pumpkin until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well and mash.
- Sauté the onion in the oil in a large frying pan, until tender. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the seasonings and water. Simmer gently until the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the mashed pumpkin. Cool. Mix in half the egg.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lightly oil a baking tray.
- Cut the pastry sheets in half. Spoon a quarter of the mixture down the middle of the pastry. Brush the edges with a little beaten egg. Roll up. With a sharp knife cut each piece into 4 lengths. Place on the baking tray — seam side down — and brush with the egg.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden and crisp.
