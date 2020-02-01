Crumbed fresh fish fingers with roasted vegetable chips
( SERVES 4 )
A bowl of cooked green peas will make this a complete meal.
Ingredients
Directions
- Cut the fish fillets into about 2.5cm wide x 7cm long strips, cutting on the diagonal. Place the flour, the egg and the breadcrumbs in separate shallow bowls. Place each fish strip in the flour, shaking off the excess. Dip into the egg mixture until well coated, allowing excess egg to drip off the fish. Place fish strips into the breadcrumbs and pat down on each side to ensure that it is well coated. Place crumbed fish strips on a large plate as you go, then cover and place in the fridge until ready to use.
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line a large shallow roasting tray with baking paper.
- Cut the vegetables into even-sized slices or thin wedges and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle with a little salt and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat all the vegetables in the oil and salt. Tip out onto the prepared tray and place in the oven to roast for 35-40 minutes or until tender.
- Just before the vegetables are cooked, heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Drizzle in enough oil to just coat the base and add the butter. Once the butter sizzles, add the fish (in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan), and cook, turning once until the crumbs are browned and the fish is just cooked. Serve the fish fingers with the roasted vegetable chips and lemon, if using.
