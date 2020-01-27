Apricot, pork and red onion skewers
( SERVES 4 )
This is a great way to convince carnivores that they don’t have to eat huge slabs of meat to be satisfied. It’s best to use slightly unripe apricots for this dish - fully ripened ones will collapse as they cook, making them tricky to retrieve from the barbecue or grill.
Ingredients
Directions
- If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water before you start preparing anything else (this stops them catching alight on the barbecue or under the grill).
- Put the red onion in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water and let sit for five minutes, then drain and set aside.
- Mix together the ginger, garlic, brown sugar, salt and oil. Add pork and stir until it’s well-coated. If you like, you can cover it and store in the fridge for up to four hours before cooking. Otherwise, thread the skewers with pieces of red onion, marinated pork and apricots (I find it helps to recite a mantra - "onion, pork, apricot; onion, pork, apricot") so each skewer has three pieces of pork on it. Brush with any leftover marinade and season well with black pepper.
- Heat a barbecue hot plate or oven grill to medium-high. Cook for 5-6 minutes, then turn over and cook for another 4-5 minutes, or until pork is cooked through. Leave to rest for five minutes, then transfer to a platter and serve.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18388/Apricot-pork-and-red-onion-skewers/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation