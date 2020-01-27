Nectarine, halloumi and croutons with cherry tomatoes and basil
( SERVES 4 )
Sweet, salty, crunchy and soft, with bright pops of sourness from the tomatoes and aromatic basil, this is your new go-to bring-a-plate barbecue salad (and it’s easy to scale it up for a big crowd). This salad is best the day it’s made - and make sure to serve it at room temperature.
Ingredients
For the dressing
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Toss the torn bread pieces with 1 Tbsp olive oil and spread over an oven tray. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until golden and crunchy. Set aside to cool.
- While the bread is baking, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a heavy pan set over medium heat. Add the halloumi and cook for 2-3 minutes each side, or until golden. Remove from the heat and cut or tear into smaller pieces. Set aside.
- Put the nectarines, tomatoes and spring onions in a large bowl. Add the cooled bread and halloumi and toss gently. Whisk together dressing ingredients in a small bowl and pour over the salad. Add the basil leaves and toss to combine. Arrange on a platter and serve at room temperature.
