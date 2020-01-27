Peach, honey and cardamom lassi
( SERVES 2 )
This is a gorgeous breakfast, preferably drunk on a warm, windless morning when you have nothing else to do. In other words, it’s a lassi to come home for. Make sure you use properly ripe, juicy peaches for best results. To make this dairy-free, omit the yoghurt and use 1 cup plant-based milk.
Ingredients
|2
|Large yellow peaches
|10
|Cardamom pods, seeds crushed, or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
|2 tsp
|Honey
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 cup
|Cold milk
|1 handful
|Ice cubes
Directions
- Chop the peaches roughly and discard the stones.
- Add the flesh to a blender, along with the crushed cardamom seeds or powder, honey and salt. Whiz until it forms a smooth puree.
- Add the yoghurt and milk and whiz again until frothy. Divide between two glasses and serve immediately over ice.
