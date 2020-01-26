A guaranteed hit for brunch topped with a poached egg, as a starter in the evening, or as a lunch dish. The South-East Asian flavours give this fish cake a large margin head start. The fish cake mixture freezes well before cooking and can be thawed and cooked as and when you need a fish cake hit. The avocado mango salad is also delicious on its own or served with tortilla chips, crudités or in a wrap with smoked chicken. Pineapple can substitute the mango if unavailable.