Crumbed goat cheese with garden greens and bacon
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|200 g
|Bacon, thick rashes cut into 1cm cubes
|4 slices
|Sourdough bread, cut or torn into 1cm cubes
|150 g
|Soft goat's cheese
|½ cup
|Breadcrumbs
|8 handfuls
|Mixed salad leaves
|5
|Marjoram leaves, optional
For the dressing
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|2 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and black pepper
|1 pinch
|Sugar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C. Line a shallow baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the bacon and bread on the baking tray. Place in the oven and bake until both the bacon and bread are golden, tossing occasionally. Remove from the oven, season and transfer to a plate.
- Turn the oven to fan grill.
- Combine dressing ingredients in a clean screw top jar, screw on the lid and shake well. Set aside.
- Cut the goat cheese into 2.5cm disks. Coat in the breadcrumbs and place on the baking tray. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil and place under grill. Keep an eye out so the breadcrumbs don’t burn.
- Tear the salad leaves into smaller pieces and place in 4 shallow bowls. Drizzle over the vinaigrette and gently toss. Top with the bacon and bread then a piece of grilled goat cheese. Finish with a sprinkling of sweet marjoram leaves, if wished.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18374/Crumbed-goat-cheese-with-garden-greens-and-bacon/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
