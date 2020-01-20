Zucchini, walnut and carrot loaf
Baking with vegetables is happening more and more in my kitchen and I’m loving the results. You can change out the currants for sultanas or raisins if you prefer.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Walnut halves
|1 cup
|Soft brown sugar, well packed
|¾ cup
|Vegetable oil, such as sunflower oil
|2
|Large eggs, lightly beaten
|1½ cups
|Self-raising flour
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Ground ginger
|2 cups
|Zucchini, coarsely grated
|1 cup
|Currants
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
Directions
- Heat the oven to 190C. Line the base of a large loaf tin (about 24cm x 14cm x 8cm deep), with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the ends.
- Place the walnuts on a baking tray and place in the oven to toast for a few minutes, until they begin to change colour and they smell toasted. Remove and leave to cool a little. Keep a few to decorate the loaf, then roughly chop the remaining.
- Place the sugar and oil in a large bowl and whisk until combined. Add the eggs and whisk until well combined. Sift over the flour, pinch of salt and ginger. Add the grated zucchini, currants, lemon zest and chopped walnuts. Fold to combine.
- Place in the prepared loaf tin and decorate with the reserved walnut halves. Place in the oven to bake for about 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. If the top browns too quickly, cover with a piece of baking paper about 15 minutes before the end of cooking time.
- Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring loaf to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Store loaf in an airtight container.
