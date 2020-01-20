Green tomato tabbouleh
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Bulghur wheat
|½ cup
|Boiling water
|2 cups
|Finely chopped parsley
|2
|Spring onions, finely chopped
|1 cup
|Green tomatoes, diced
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|½ cup
|Cider vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|1
|Lemon, cut into wedges, to serve
Directions
- Place the bulgur wheat into a medium-sized bowl. Pour over the boiling water, cover and let it sit for 20 minutes until softened.
- Add the parsley, spring onion and diced tomatoes, stirring through.
- In a small jug combine the oil, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and combine well. Allow the salad to sit for at least 20 minutes for the flavours to develop.
- Serve with a squeeze of lemon.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18371/Green-tomato-tabbouleh/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
