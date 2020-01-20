Roast tomato tartlets
( MAKES 12 )
Pastry and tomatoes are a great combination. I’ve added some spinach, anchovy and green olives for extra punch.This dish is perfect for a pre-dinner nibble or to make a large tart for a summer picnic.
Ingredients
|15
|Medium tomatoes, halved
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Filling
|2 cups
|Frozen spinach, thawed
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|½ cup
|Basil leaves
|6
|Anchovies, roughly chopped
|½ cup
|Green olives, stones removed
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|500 g
|Puff pastry
|2 Tbsp
|Oil, for drizzling
|1
|Egg, whisked
|1 handful
|Basil leaves, to garnish
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 140C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Place the tomatoes cut side up on the tray. Sprinkle with the salt and olive oil. Place into the oven for 3 hours until semidried. Remove and set aside. Turn the oven up to 180C.
- Squeeze any excess water from the spinach and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, basil, anchovies, olives, zest and juice, blitzing until combined but not mushy.
- Roll the pastry to 5mm thick then cut 12 x 9cm circles. Place on to a baking tray. Cut a circle within the circle ½cm from the border halfway through the pastry.
- Even the spinach filling out on to each circle. Top with two or three tomatoes. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil.
- Brush the edges with egg. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Serve with a garnish of basil leaves.
