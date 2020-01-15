Aubergine and yoghurt dip
( SERVES 6 )
Make this dip a day ahead to add to the flavour. Serve with warm triangles of Lebanese or pita bread.
Ingredients
|1
|Aubergine, cut into cubes
|½ tsp
|Cumin
|¼ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|¼ cup
|Oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|½
|Red chilli, chopped finely
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1½ cups
|Greek yoghurt
|½ cup
|Chopped coriander
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|1
|Lemon, and extra coriander, to garnish
|¼ cup
|Pistachios, chopped, to garnish
|6 pieces
|Lebanese bread, to serve
Directions
- Place aubergine, cumin, paprika and oil into a bowl and combine well. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add aubergine mixture and cook for a few minutes, tossing once or twice until soft and squidgy. Remove and cool.
- Into a bowl place garlic, chilli, zest, juice,yoghurt and coriander and stir to combine. Add aubergine. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Place into a serving bowl and garnish with lemon, coriander, nuts and extra chilli.
- Serve with warm Lebanese bread.
