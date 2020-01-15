Salmon, chorizo and haloumi skewers with aioli
( MAKES 16 )
These salmon skewers will provide the wow factor to any party with a little spice from the chorizo, a favourite of mine, grilled haloumi and a creamy aioli dip to top them off. For a quick dinner you could make these skewers bigger and serve them with a side salad.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Haloumi
|2
|Chorizo sausages
|200 g
|Salmon fillets, skinned and bones removed
|16
|Basil leaves
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|½ cup
|Aioli
Directions
- Cut the haloumi, chorizo and salmon each into 16 even-sized pieces. On to small kebab sticks, place a piece of each with a basil leaf in between.
- When ready to cook, heat a pan to a medium heat with a little oil. Fry the sticks on all four sides for 2-3 minutes until cooked through and golden.
- Season with a little salt and pepper. Serve hot with aioli to dip.
