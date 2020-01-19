Chicken served with butter bean and chorizo sausage salad
( SERVES 4 )
This is an utterly wicked combination of flavours turning a good old roast chook into something pretty amazing. Who knew that butter beans could be so good, taken to another level with some classic Spanish ingredients and heaps of olive oil (which we all know is so necessary in our diets – I will continue to harp on about it – encouraging you all to up your intake and writing recipes which involve using lots of it!).
Ingredients
Salad
Directions
- For the chicken, combine a quarter of the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, garlic, rosemary, thyme, paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl. Use mixture to evenly coat chicken. (May be left to marinate at this stage for extra flavour.)
- Stuff retained lemon halves into chicken cavity. Cut off wing tips, parson’s nose and any extra neck skin. Place chicken in a large roasting pan and drizzle any remaining marinade over the top. Roast chicken, basting occasionally, for about 20 minutes, then cover with tin foil and roast for a further 45 minutes, until just cooked through. Rest for 10-15 minutes.
- For the salad, heat 4 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Gently cook onion, garlic, chorizo and capsicum for 3 minutes, until just starting to soften. Add paprika and beans and cook for 2 minutes, until beans are just heated through. Remove from heat and fold through basil leaves.
- To serve, remove legs from chicken then cut and remove backbone. Cut legs and breast in half. Place chicken pieces along with lemon halves from in the cavity on a platter. Arrange butter bean and chorizo salad beside chicken and garnish with basil leaves.
