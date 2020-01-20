Hong Kong BBQ chicken
( SERVES 4 )
Simple and super.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|3 Tbsp
|Honey
|2 Tbsp
|Shaoxing wine
|2 Tbsp
|Grated root ginger
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 tsp
|Sesame oil
|2 tsp
|Five spice powder
|600 g
|Chicken, skinned and boned
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients — except the chicken — in a jug. Mix well. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the marinade.
- Cut the chicken into 2.5cm cubes. Thread 3-4 pieces onto skewers.
- Place in a single layer in a flat pan. Baste thoroughly with the remaining marinade. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours, turning often.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off any excess.
- Preheat a barbecue or grill to medium. Cook the chicken for 10-15 minutes turning often, until the juices run clear.
- Drizzle with the reserved marinade.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18364/Hong-Kong-BBQ-chicken/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation