Prepare the rice stick noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and run under cold water in a sieve. Place aside.
Combine the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well and place aside.
Pat dry the prawns. Place in a small bowl with the canola oil and fish sauce. Mix well, cover and refrigerate.
To stir-fry, heat 2 teaspoons of the canola oil in a wok until very hot. Add the prawns and stir-fry until just pink. Add the ham and onion and continue to stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the capsicum, carrot and peas and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Tip into a bowl.
Wipe the pan clean. Heat the remaining oil until hot. Add the cooked noodles and stir-fry for 30 seconds.
Stir the reserved sauce then mix into the noodles. Mix well.
Add the prawn mixture to the wok ham and stir-fry until everything is evenly combined about 30 seconds. Drizzle with the sesame oil.
