Ghee
Ghee, a traditional clarified butter originating in India thousands of years ago, is suddenly the 'it' food of the moment. Without the milk solids of butter, it can be used for frying and other high-heat cooking. Use the ghee as you would use any fat: Roast vegetables with it; slather it onto meat to baste; fry eggs with it. You can even stir it into your coffee (for that trendy "bulletproof" approach) or your morning porridge (which I love to do). Refrigerate your ghee if you like, but it's not a requirement and will keep at room temperature; it will solidify in the fridge but melt at room temperature or when heated.
Ingredients
|450 g
|Unsalted butter
Directions
- Heat butter (preferably organic) in a heavy-bottomed pot over low heat without stirring. Be patient. Eventually, the butter will begin to simmer and make a slight crackling sound.
- After about 20 minutes, the crackling will stop, and there will be a thin layer of fat on top and heavier solids at the bottom of the pan. Watch the ghee very carefully to make sure that it doesn't burn. The butter should be a clear golden color on top, with very few air bubbles on the surface. At this point the ghee is done, and you can toss a handful of fresh curry leaves into it if you'd like.
- Turn off the heat and allow it to sit for an hour, then strain it carefully into a clean, dry, airtight container. The sediment at the bottom can be discarded, but the foam on top is okay.
- Store away from light and heat for three months, or refrigerated for up to a year.
