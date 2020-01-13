Ghee, a traditional clarified butter originating in India thousands of years ago, is suddenly the 'it' food of the moment. Without the milk solids of butter, it can be used for frying and other high-heat cooking. Use the ghee as you would use any fat: Roast vegetables with it; slather it onto meat to baste; fry eggs with it. You can even stir it into your coffee (for that trendy "bulletproof" approach) or your morning porridge (which I love to do). Refrigerate your ghee if you like, but it's not a requirement and will keep at room temperature; it will solidify in the fridge but melt at room temperature or when heated.