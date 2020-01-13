Vegetable patch wraps with curry mayonaise
( SERVES 4 )
If there’s a salad-dodger at your table, these may trick them into getting their five-a-day in raw form. Feel free to customise these rolls by using whatever suitable vegetables you have to hand - long, skinny ones (think celery and carrot) are best. The sauce is my now-not-so-secret recipe and it’s completely addictive.
The wraps
|0
|Lettuce leaves, washed and dried
|2
|Spring onions, thinly sliced
|12 cm
|Telegraph cucumbers, sliced into thin batons
|1
|Red capsicum, deseeded and sliced
|1 large handful
|Snow pea sprouts
|½ cup
|Chickpea sprouts
The sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Curry powder
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|¼ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Mayonnaise
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Take a lettuce leaf and pile a small amount of shredded spring onion, cucumber batons, sliced capsicum and sprouts in the middle. Tuck one side of the leaf around this filling, then roll up like a Swiss roll, tucking in one end. Secure with a toothpick or skewer. Repeat with the other leaves until all the filling ingredients are used up.
- To make the sauce, whisk together the curry powder and olive oil. Whisk in the remaining ingredients, then season to taste.
- To serve, arrange the rolls on a platter and pass around the sauce (provide a spoon to deter double-dipping!).
