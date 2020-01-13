Carrot and chickpea fritters with garlicky tahini
( SERVES 4 )
Move over corn fritters, there’s a new kid in town. These are packed with plant-based goodness. You’ll find chickpea flour in most supermarkets, health food stores and Indian grocers.
For the fritters
|2
|Carrots, peeled and shredded
|3
|Spring onions, finely sliced
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed to a paste with 1/4 tsp salt
|2 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1 tsp
|Ground coriander
|½ cup
|Chickpea flour
|1
|Tin chickpeas, drained and squashed slightly
|1
|Egg
For the sauce
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed with 1/4 tsp salt
|3 Tbsp
|Tahini
|1
|Lemon, grated zest and juice
|1 tsp
|Hot sauce
|3 Tbsp
|Water
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil, for frying
Directions
- To make the fritters, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well until combined. Heat the oven to 180C and line a shallow tray with baking paper.
- Set a large, heavy frying pan over medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Using tongs, take small amounts of the fritter mixture and add to the frying pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then carefully flip over and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Transfer to the lined tray and place in the oven. Repeat with the rest of the mixture - depending on the size of your frying pan you’ll probably be able to cook four or five fritters at once.
- While the fritters are cooking, make the sauce by putting all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. It may seize up when the water is added - just keep whisking. Add a little more water if it seems too thick.
- To serve, arrange the fritters on a platter with the sauce. These are best eaten soon after they’re made, but they can be chilled after cooking and successfully reheated in a 180C oven for 10-15 minutes.
