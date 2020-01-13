To make the fritters, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well until combined. Heat the oven to 180C and line a shallow tray with baking paper.

Set a large, heavy frying pan over medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Using tongs, take small amounts of the fritter mixture and add to the frying pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then carefully flip over and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Transfer to the lined tray and place in the oven. Repeat with the rest of the mixture - depending on the size of your frying pan you’ll probably be able to cook four or five fritters at once.

While the fritters are cooking, make the sauce by putting all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. It may seize up when the water is added - just keep whisking. Add a little more water if it seems too thick.