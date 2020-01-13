Put the beetroot and berries in a food processor and whiz briefly. Add the drained cashews and dates, plus the ⅓ cup coconut and salt. Whiz to form a firm paste.

Line the bottom of a small plastic container or tin (about 20 x 20 cm) with baking paper or plastic wrap. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp coconut, then press the mixture evenly on top. Sprinkle with a little more coconut and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before cutting into 12 bars. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.