Beetroot and blackberry bliss bars
( MAKES 12 )
I’m a bit suspicious of a lot of raw sweet treats, because they’re usually a triumph of marketing over flavour. These pretty-in-pink bars not only resemble baby lamingtons, but taste good too.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Raw cashew nuts
|½ cup
|Dates
|½ cup
|Finely grated beetroot
|¼ cup
|Blackberries, fresh or frozen
|⅓ cup
|Desiccated coconut, plus 1/4 cup for sprinkling
|1 pinch
|Salt
Directions
- Put the cashew nuts and dates in a small bowl. Cover with boiling water and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Put the beetroot and berries in a food processor and whiz briefly. Add the drained cashews and dates, plus the ⅓ cup coconut and salt. Whiz to form a firm paste.
- Line the bottom of a small plastic container or tin (about 20 x 20 cm) with baking paper or plastic wrap. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp coconut, then press the mixture evenly on top. Sprinkle with a little more coconut and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before cutting into 12 bars. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
