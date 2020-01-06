Moroccan fish stew
( SERVES 4 )
Great served topped with fresh coriander or mint.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Large onion, thinly sliced
|1 clove
|Garlic
|1 Tbsp
|Grated root ginger
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1 tsp
|Chilli paste
|400 g
|Plum tomatoes, broken up
|1 cup
|Water
|400 g
|Canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|500 g
|White fish fillets
|2 tsp
|Honey
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan. Sauté the onion on medium until softened. Add the garlic, root ginger and spices and stir for 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, water and chickpeas. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Cut the fish into serving-sized pieces. Add to the pan and poach for 5 minutes, until almost cooked. Add the honey and warm through for 2-3 minutes. Season. Serve in bowls topped with coriander or mint.
