Peri peri chicken skewers and flatbreads
( MAKES 8 )
Cooking on the barbecue is part of the fun during the warm months. Here, a simple marinade adds a full-on hit of flavour to these kebabs, which I’ve served in flatbreads. Enjoy these on lazy weekends or when you want to take those great summer flavours to work. Don't forget to soak the skewers in water first.
Marinade
|½ cup
|Peri peri sauce
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|½ tsp
|Salt
Ingredients
|500 g
|Chicken breasts, cubed
|1
|Courgette, sliced
|½
|Red onion, cut into pieces
|4
|Flatbreads
|2 cups
|Shredded lettuce
|½ cup
|Yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Peri peri sauce
|1 handful
|Coriander leaves, to garnish
Directions
- For the marinade, in a bowl combine the peri peri sauce, garlic, oregano, zest and salt. Mix through the chicken.
- Thread chicken, courgette and red onion alternately onto the skewers.
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Warm the flatbreads through. Combine yoghurt with peri peri sauce. Serve the skewers on the bread with shredded lettuce, a dollop of sauce and coriander leaves.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18353/Peri-peri-chicken-skewers-and-flatbreads/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation