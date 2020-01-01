1. Place the lamb, garlic, mustard, rosemary, lemon and 1 tbsp olive oil into a large bowl or sealable plastic bag. Toss until the lamb is well-coated, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Remove from fridge 1 hour before cooking.

2. To make the dressing: place the yolks, mustard and lemon into a blender. Drizzle in the oil slowly until you have a thick but pourable consistency. Add the mint and season with salt and pepper.

3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the lamb for 20 minutes each side or until done to your liking. Remove, cover and set aside. Place the remaining oil on the barbecue. Season the courgettes and cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden and delicious.

4. Place the tomato slices on a platter. Add the courgettes and top with slices of lamb, drizzle the dressing, and garnish with basil.