Barbecued lamb with tomatoes and courgettes
( SERVES 6 )
This tasty barbecued lamb is perfect for summery nights. Serve it with tomatoes and courgettes, all cooked on the barbecue.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Boneless lamb leg
|4 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 tsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|¼ cup
|Chopped rosemary
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|4
|Courgettes, cut lengthways
|4
|Tomatoes, cut into thick slices
|¼ cup
|Basil leaves
Dressing
|2
|Egg yolks
|1 tsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|½
|Lemon, juice
|½ cup
|Olive oil
|¼ cup
|Chopped mint
Directions
1. Place the lamb, garlic, mustard, rosemary, lemon and 1 tbsp olive oil into a large bowl or sealable plastic bag. Toss until the lamb is well-coated, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Remove from fridge 1 hour before cooking.
2. To make the dressing: place the yolks, mustard and lemon into a blender. Drizzle in the oil slowly until you have a thick but pourable consistency. Add the mint and season with salt and pepper.
3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the lamb for 20 minutes each side or until done to your liking. Remove, cover and set aside. Place the remaining oil on the barbecue. Season the courgettes and cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden and delicious.
4. Place the tomato slices on a platter. Add the courgettes and top with slices of lamb, drizzle the dressing, and garnish with basil.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18352/Barbecued-lamb-with-tomatoes-and-courgettes/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation