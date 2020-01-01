New potato salad with cos lettuce, bacon and yoghurt dressing
Cos lettuce is bright and crunchy at this time of the year and makes the perfect base for a salad. Bacon adds a delicious salty flavour, while adding yoghurt to the aioli creates a light yet creamy dressing.
Ingredients
|1
|Red pepper
|1
|Green pepper
|4
|Bacon rashers, sliced
|2 cups
|New potatoes, cooked
|½
|Cos lettuce
|2
|Boiled eggs, roughly chopped
|½ cup
|Parsley, roughly chopped
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Dressing
|¼ cup
|Yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Aioli
|¼ cup
|Chopped Italian parsley
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Place the peppers on a lined baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until the skin is blistering (or char on a barbecue hotplate). Remove and cover for 10 minutes before peeling and removing the seeds. Thinly slice peppers and place into a large bowl.
- Place the bacon on to the same baking tray and cook for 10 minutes until crispy. Roughly chop.
- Add bacon to the peppers along with the potatoes, lettuce, eggs and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, tossing gently.
- For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, aioli, parsley, capers and lemon juice, stirring well.
- Serve the salad on a platter drizzled with dressing.
Comments
alimakadded 29 minutes ago
Recipe doesn't give amounts of capers and lemon juice.
