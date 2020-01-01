Shallot and eggplant tart
( SERVES 8 )
Great garnished with fresh thyme sprigs. Serves 8 as a nibble.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Eggplants, peeled and diced
|1 Tbsp
|Flaky sea salt
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|10
|Shallots, thinly sliced
|1
|Egg
|2 Tbsp
|Plain yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Walnuts, finely chopped
|1
|Thin crust pizza base, uncooked 23cm
|50 g
|Smoked cheese, grated
Directions
- Place the eggplant on paper towels. Sprinkle with the salt to soften. Stand for 20 minutes. Pat dry.
- Preheat the oven to 220°C. Place a baking tray in the oven to heat.
- Heat half the oil in a large frying pan and add the shallots. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and light brown.
- Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in another pan. Add the eggplant and stir over low heat, until soft and cooked. Combine with the shallots. Cool slightly. Add the egg, yoghurt and walnuts.
- Spread over the pizza base right to the edge. Sprinkle with the cheese. Place on the hot oven tray and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18350/Shallot-and-eggplant-tart/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation