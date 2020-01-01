Bacon-wrapped lychees
( MAKES 16 )
I served these nibbles with the sticks inserted into a cucumber. Many guests thought they were scallops! The centres could, alternatively, be filled with crystallised ginger. The drained lychee juice is excellent in cocktails.
Ingredients
|560 g
|Lychees, drained well
|200 g
|Streaky bacon, rashers halved lengthwise
|4 Tbsp
|Cream cheese
Directions
- Fill the lychees with about a teaspoon of cream cheese. Wrap securely in a strip of bacon and secure with a long cocktail stick. Pan-fry or grill for about 2-3 minutes each side.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18348/Baconwrapped-lychees/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation