Sesame chicken noodle salad
( SERVES 2 )
To add interest, use a variety of different coloured cherry tomatoes.
Sesame dressing
|¼ cup
|Canola oil
|2 tsp
|Sesame oil
|3 Tbsp
|Cider vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Grated root ginger
|1 clove
|Garlic, chopped
|½ tsp
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Chilli paste
|2 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
Salad
Directions
- Place all the dressing ingredients — except the sesame seeds — in a blender. Pulse until smooth. Add the sesame seeds and blend for 30 seconds.
- Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain well and cool.
- Combine the noodles and remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl and gently toss together with the dressing.
