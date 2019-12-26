Spanish summer salad
( SERVES 4 )
Calendula petals add flavour and colour to this salad. They’re optional of course but the petals are loaded with antioxidants.
Dressing
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 pinch
|Sugar
|1 pinch
|Chilli powder
|½ cup
|Red wine vinegar
|½ cup
|Olive oil
Croutons
|8 slices
|Sourdough bread
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|¼ tsp
|Dried oregano
Salad
Directions
- To make the dressing, whisk the garlic, sugar, chilli powder and vinegar to combine. Gradually whisk in the oil.
- To make the croutons, preheat the oven to 180°C. Combine the olive oil, garlic and oregano. Brush on both sides of the croutons. Place on an oven tray and bake for 5 minutes. Turn the croutons over and continue baking for 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Cool.
- Combine the salad ingredients on a platter. Just before serving, add the croutons, drizzle with a little of the dressing and lightly toss.
