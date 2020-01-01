Strawberry fool with pistachio praline
( SERVES 8 )
Usually a fool is made with equal parts of fruit and whipped cream. For a lighter, tangier option, change out the cream in this recipe for a half-and-half mix of whipped cream and greek yoghurt. Orange blossom water from a specialty food shop adds the X-factor to this recipe, bringing out the flavour of the strawberries and adding an elusive floral quality. If you don’t have it, add a little finely grated orange zest to the cream.
Ingredients
|750 g
|Strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|1½ Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Orange blossom water, (optional but very good)
|3 cups
|Cream, chilled
|1 handful
|Sweet biscuits, crumbled, to serve (optional)
Pistachio praline
|1 cup
|Pistachios, shelled
|1 cup
|Sugar
|¼ cup
|Water, plus extra for brushing
Directions
- Heat berries in a medium pot with sugar, lemon juice and orange blossom water, if using, stirring to dissolve sugar. Once mixture simmers (about 5 minutes), remove from heat, whizz to a purée in a food processor or with a hand wand mixer, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes. It can be prepared ahead to this stage and chilled for up to a week until needed, or frozen.
- While puree is chilling, make Pistachio Praline. Line an oven tray with baking paper and arrange the pistachios in a single layer in the centre. Place sugar and water in a small pot over a medium-high heat, gently swirling from time to time, until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat and boil over a high heat without stirring until mixture turns a golden caramel colour (about 6 minutes). Run a wet pastry brush around the inside of the pot from time to time to stop the mixture from crystallising. Pour the hot toffee over the nuts, ensuring all nuts are coated. Leave to set fully (15-20 minutes). To serve, break into shards or whizz to a coarse crumb in a food processor.
- To serve, whip cream to soft peaks, then fold in half the chilled berry pureé. Divide a third of this mixture between 8 small jars or glasses, then divide half the remaining strawberry purée over the top. Divide another third of the cream mixture between the jars or glasses, then the last of the strawberry purée followed by the last of the cream mixture. Sprinkle with a little of the Pistachio Praline or crumbed sweet biscuits, if using, and serve immediately.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18341/Strawberry-fool-with-pistachio-praline/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation