Usually a fool is made with equal parts of fruit and whipped cream. For a lighter, tangier option, change out the cream in this recipe for a half-and-half mix of whipped cream and greek yoghurt. Orange blossom water from a specialty food shop adds the X-factor to this recipe, bringing out the flavour of the strawberries and adding an elusive floral quality. If you don’t have it, add a little finely grated orange zest to the cream.