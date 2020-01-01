Blueberry honey mille-feuille
( SERVES 12 )
You can make these crisp honey pastry shells a day or two head of time and store them in a sealed container. The combination of custard and cream makes a luxurious filling that holds much better than plain whipped cream. If you prefer, you can make your own custard but when the pressure is on, the store-bought stuff works just fine.
Ingredients
|60 g
|Butter, melted
|¼ cup
|Honey
|8 sheets
|Filo pastry
|1 cup
|Cream, chilled
|2 Tbsp
|Icing sugar, plus extra to dust
|2 cups
|Vanilla custard
|2½ cups
|Blueberries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake. Brush 2 oven trays with butter.
- Add honey to remaining butter and warm until melted. Lay a sheet of filo on a tray and brush with honey butter. Lay a sheet on top and brush again. Repeat until 4 filo sheets have been used. Trim edges, then cut each stack lengthways into 3 strips. Cut each strip into 6 to form 18 small rectangles. Repeat layering and cutting on second tray with remaining 4 filo sheets to make 36 rectangles in total. Bake until filo is lightly golden and the glaze begins to caramelise. Cool on a rack. If not using at once, store in an airtight container for up to a week.
- To make filling, whip cream until soft peaks form when the whisk is lifted. Add icing sugar and vanilla and whip until cream holds its shape firmly. Fold in custard. If not serving at once, chill until needed.
- To assemble, place a pastry rectangle on each of 12 plates. Divide half of the filling between them, then top with a second rectangle, the remaining filling and a third rectangle. Dust with icing sugar and scatter with berries. Serve within 30 minutes so the pastry doesn’t soften.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18340/Blueberry-honey-millefeuille/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation