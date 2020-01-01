Broccoli lasagne
( SERVES 6 )
I used 8cm x 14cm sheets of gluten-free no-boil lasagne.
Ingredients
|1
|Medium onion, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|1 cup
|Parsley leaves, chopped
|400 g
|Broccoli florets, blanched
|250 g
|Ricotta cheese
|2 Tbsp
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1
|Lemon, rind finely grated
|200 g
|Fresh mozzarella, crumbled
|2 cups
|Passata
|9
|No-boil lasagne sheets
Directions
- Gently sauté the onion in the oil, until softened. Add the garlic and parsley and cook for 1 minute.
- Place the crisp, cold broccoli and ricotta in a food processor. Mix until smooth. Combine in a bowl with the onion mixture, parmesan, lemon rind and 1/2 the mozzarella.
- Lightly grease a 26cm x 18cm baking dish. Spread 1/2 a cup of passata on the base.
- Top with 3 lasagne sheets. Top with 1/3 of the remaining passata. Spread with 1/2 the broccoli/onion mixture. Repeat. Top with the remaining lasagne and passata and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella. The dish can be covered and refrigerated overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 220°C.
- Place the room-temperature dish on a rimmed baking tray. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 20 minutes, remove the foil and continue baking for another 20 minutes or until the top is golden. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.
