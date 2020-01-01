Mexican quinoa
( SERVES 4 )
Want a really spicy dish? Don't seed the chillies.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Chillies, seeded and diced
|1 cup
|Quinoa
|1 cup
|Vegetable stock
|1 cup
|Corn kernels
|400 g
|Black beans, drained and rinsed
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|1
|400g can cherry tomatoes, drained
Topping
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and chillies and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Rinse the quinoa under cold water. Stir into the pan with the stock, corn, beans, cumin, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is cooked, about 20 minutes. Add a little more stock if too dry. Add the tomatoes and heat through gently.
- Top with the avocado, lime juice and coriander just before serving.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18337/Mexican-quinoa/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation