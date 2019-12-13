Berry and spice compote
( MAKES 1.5 cups )
If you have some berries that are a day or two past perfection, use them to create this delectable compote. Infused with Christmas spices, this compote can be made several days ahead and kept in the fridge.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Fresh mixed berries, such as raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, stemmed and rinsed
|1
|Cinnamon stick
|3 Tbsp
|Dark brown sugar
|2
|Star anise, whole
To serve: yoghurt cream
|150 ml
|Natural yoghurt, thick
|150 ml
|Fresh cream
Directions
- Combine the berries, dark brown sugar, cinnamon stick and star anise in a heavy pot over low heat. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, until the fruit has started to break down but still retains some shape. (You don't want something that looks like jam.) Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise. Store covered in the fridge for several days. Serve chilled.
- Whip the cream with a stand or hand mixer until it is very thick and fluffy. Gently fold through the yogurt, being careful not to overmix or you will flatten your cream. Refrigerate until ready to serve. This can be made the night before but may lose a little air while sitting.
