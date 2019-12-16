Herbed leg of lamb
( SERVES 6 )
Unfortunately, lamb has become such an expensive, special-occasion meat that many cooks aren’t sure how it should be prepared. It’s simple – put it in a roasting pan in the oven together with some herbs and cook it on a low to medium temperature. However, choosing the lamb is a bit of a gamble. Some can be chewy and others melt-in-your mouth tender. Hence, I prefer to hedge my bets and cook it on a low heat for a longer time.
Ingredients
|2½ kgs
|Leg of lamb
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Salt
|4 cloves
|Garlic, slivered
|12
|Rosemary sprigs
|1 pinch
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1 cup
|Water
Topping
|¼ cup
|Chopped parsley
|¼ cup
|Chopped mint
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Lemon, rind finely grated
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Score the lamb as you would for a ham. Brush well with oil and rub in the salt.
- Make small incisions in the top of the lamb and insert the garlic. Top with the rosemary and black pepper. Place in an oven pan and add the water. Roast for 3 hours.
- Meanwhile, combine the topping ingredients.
- When the lamb is cooked, cover loosely with foil and a towel. Rest for 15 minutes. It will be easier to carve. Serve sprinkled with the topping ingredients.
