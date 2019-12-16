Unfortunately, lamb has become such an expensive, special-occasion meat that many cooks aren’t sure how it should be prepared. It’s simple – put it in a roasting pan in the oven together with some herbs and cook it on a low to medium temperature. However, choosing the lamb is a bit of a gamble. Some can be chewy and others melt-in-your mouth tender. Hence, I prefer to hedge my bets and cook it on a low heat for a longer time.